WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is four weeks from today, and the home in east Wichita is complete.

The furniture is in place for the upcoming showings. One St. Jude patient, Adele, designed a perfect bedroom.

“Adele has undergone so many procedures. She’s received so much medication. She’s had so much travel to St. Jude, so for us to be able to be a part of something fun is really nice. Instead of all of that, you know, pokes and prods,” said Melissa, Adele’s mom.

During the process of design, Adele got to take in each new moment by choosing rugs, pillows and furniture.

“She had already undergone so much treatment,” said Melissa. “There was no standard treatment for her, and she couldn’t do kind of any of the conventional things, so it really meant that she’s still here 10 years later, and she’s now running around jumping on beds, picking out pillows, and getting to do all this really fun stuff.”

After the winner is announced on Sept. 13, Adele will get to keep all the furniture for her own room.

When you reserve your ticket for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway by Wednesday, Sept. 6, you will also be entered to win the last chance prize, a Three Night Las Vegas Experience, courtesy of Treasure Island Hotel & Casino.

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home was constructed by Nies Homes. It is located in the Trails at Freestone community, located near the intersection of East 21st Street North and South 143rd Street East in Wichita.

