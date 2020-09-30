Plot for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home is selected

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The plot for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home is selected.

J. Russell donated the lot in the Taliesin community near 151st and Maple Street in Wichita, which offers amenities like a pool, a climbing wall, and indoor pickleball courts.

The five bedroom, five bathroom home is a Casita-style home, inspired by the pandemic.





Renderings courtesy of Nies Homes

“During the pandemic, we realized a lot of people are home a lot more and have a lot of long-term guests. So we offer two separate living quarters within one house,” Nies Homes integrator Kayce Martin said.

This will be the sixth year that Nies Homes, KSN, and other local contractors have paired up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to offer tickets to win a state-of-the-art home while raising funds for children with cancer at St. Jude.

In the past five years, the Wichita community has helped raise over $5 million for St. Jude.

LATEST STORIES: