St. Jude Dream Home construction update

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home is coming right along. The builders are putting up the frame to the nearly 4,000 square feet building.

They hope to have the home framed by next week. The builders say they are happy to help out on a project like this.

“I have five kids of my own. Just to think of the children that are fighting the things they are fighting with cancer and all, I couldn’t imagine having to go through that,” Brent Lawrenz, owner of BML construction.

You can reserve your tickets for the home in a couple of months.

Keep watching KSN News and KSN.com to find out the exact date.

