St. Jude Dream Home giveaway: A peek inside a No More Chemo party

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Only two weeks remain in the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, where your $100 ticket puts you in the drawing for a state-of-the-art house built by Nies Homes.

The Dream Home is located in the Brookfield neighborhood in northeast Wichita.

The cost of the ticket goes directly to help patients receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, where families never see a bill for their child’s cancer treatment.

Each week, we have introduced a different patient, provider or tradition from St. Jude.

This week, it’s the No More Chemo party that St. Jude staff throws for children on their final day of chemotherapy treatment. A special song is sung for the kids before the staff throws confetti and celebrates the patient.

“Our patients have the cutest, S-M-I-L-Es, Our patients have the sweetest H-E-A-R-Ts, Oh we love to see you everyday, but now’s the time we get to say, Pack up your bags, get out the door, you don’t get chemo anymore.”

You can reserve your $100 ticket by visiting DreamHome.org or by calling 1-800-834-5760.

