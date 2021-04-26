St. Jude Dream Home: May 7 is last bonus prize deadline

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Only a few hundred tickets remain in the sixth annual St. Jude Dream Home giveaway and time is running out to score the last bonus prize.

May 7 is the deadline to also qualify for a $2,500 gift card to Ultra Modern Pool and Patio.

Two-year-old Jessie from Augusta

When you reserve a $100 ticket to possibly win the St. Jude Dream Home, you are helping support the children fighting cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – whose families will never see a bill for their treatment, lodging, or transportation.

Last week, we met Jessie, a lively two-year-old from Augusta who is proud to tell you her new status: cancer-free!

Jessie complained of stomachaches last summer. Local doctors found tumors in her liver. Jessie was flow by helicopter to Memphis for treatment at St. Jude.

“You never know when something like this is going to happen to you. If it does and when it does happen to those unfortunate families, every dollar that is raised is going to keep St. Jude rolling,” her father, Tanner tells KSN.

Jessie was treated at St. Jude before heading to St. Louis for a liver transplant. Her family now calls her transplant scar her “shark bite.”

“What did the shark put there?” Jessie’s mom, Annie, asks in a video.

“A new liver,” the toddler responds.

On behalf of everyone at KSN, we are excited to once again share with you the opportunity to help in the fight against childhood cancer! We ask you to join us in the 6th Annual Wichita St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, in our mission to raise over $1,300,000 for the kids of St. Jude!

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house is once again being constructed by Nies Homes. This beautiful house is located in the Talia community, located at 151st and Maple Street in Wichita.

With an estimated value of $640,000, this brand new 3,900 square foot home features:

The casita-style home is located in the Talia community near 151st and Maple. Built by Nies Homes.

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths

A secondary private living space with separate entry and garage

Chef’s kitchen with an oversized, working pantry

Three outdoor living spaces, including a front interior courtyard with fireplace

Finished lower level, complete with wet bar — perfect for entertaining!

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.