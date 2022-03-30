WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Mark your calendars! There is only one week left until tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway can be reserved during the Tickets on Sale Sellathon on Wednesday, April 6.

There will be three sessions during the Tickets on Sale Sellathon when you can reserve your ticket(s). They are from 5-7 a.m., 12-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. The number to call will be released on the date of the event along with a website to reserve your tickets.

Ticketholders who reserve a ticket(s) on Wednesday, April 6, are eligible to win a $2,500 gift card to Ultra Modern Pool & Patio.

Another Tickets on Sale Sellathon will be held on Friday, April 22.

Other important dates include the following:

April 22 – Early Bird Deadline

April 30 – Grand Opening

April 30 through May 29 – Open Houses, on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from 12-5 p.m.

June 1 – St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Tickets reserved by Friday, April 22 meet the early bird deadline. Ticketholders who purchase tickets by then are eligible to win a brand new 2022 Hyundai Sante Fe SEL, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai.

The grand opening of the St. Jude Dream Home, and the first open house, is Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who attends the open house can register for a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Home Furniture.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is on Wednesday, June 1.

You can sign up for updates on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to be sent to your email address and/or mobile phone by clicking here.