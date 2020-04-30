St. Jude Dream Home Well Wishes Campaign

In lieu of a traditional floor signing event, we have asked our partners to participate in a virtual scrapbook for this year’s campaign. Partners are encouraged to send their well wishes to the kids of St. Jude, the future home owners and share their ‘why’ for getting involved in this lifesaving mission. If you would like to be included in the virtual scrapbook, please send all messages to Mackenzie Eisel, at Mackenzie.Eisel@stjude.org.

Here are some of their responses:

Assisting with the donations to the St. Jude Dream Home has given me the feeling that I have some power to improve the lives of others, but it is more of a privilege; reinforcing my personal values, and the feeling like I am living in a way that is true to my own ethical beliefs. Thank you for allowing me to play even a small part in giving. National Flooring team member

I am honored to be able to contribute to an incredible organization like St. Jude. As a parent of two children I have such a deep appreciation for what St. Jude stands for and for what they are able to accomplish. National Flooring team member

It fills me with joy to see there are so many loving companies and individuals that are willing to give and help out families in such a tough and trying time. I am honored that I am able to play a small role in helping raise money for the children and families. National Flooring team member

I am so excited that my wife and I are able to help such a wonderful organization. The services St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital provides to the families are top notch and simply amazing! National Flooring team member

After having the unforgettable opportunity to visit the St. Jude Campus I will forever be grateful. The experience of seeing what they do for children and families at I can only imagine what could feel like the worst possible time in life is nothing short of miraculous. EVERY single person that you see including children, families and care givers are smiling and full of hope for the future. The fact that the only goal is the wellbeing of families is inspirational. After leaving the campus many times with tears it has made my belief in people’s hearts even stronger and even more appreciative of what each of us can do to help others. National Flooring team member

Ramona Lamb, AAA

…St Jude is so much more than just an amazing children’s cancer hospital… the one of a kind doctors and nurses, the never having to worry about paying doctor bills, and the LIFE SAVING technology. We have seen firsthand how St. Jude goes above and beyond for their patients and their families creating memories worth smiling over… Ramona Lamb, AAA

To the future homeowners…

The St. Jude Dream home is amazing! I know you and your family will create many special memories in it. Brenda Schaffer, Epsilon Sigma Alpha

Congratulations on your new home. As you enjoy, remember that you were part of helping the kids of St. Jude to get well and enjoy their lives too. Ann Merrett, Epsilon Sigma Alpha

Congratulations on winning the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home! May you have many wonderful memories with your family and friends in this beautiful home. Thank you for supporting St. Jude, and for helping to save the lives of precious children. Helen Stitt, Epsilon Sigma Alpha