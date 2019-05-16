St. Jude Dream Home winner: ‘Pinch me’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The winner of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home toured her new place for the first time on Wednesday.

“I really can’t believe it. It’s beautiful. I don’t know what to say, but thank you,” said Heather Weidner.

Weidner is an elementary school teacher in Wichita. She said she was at school when she got the news.

“I received a phone call from my brother asking me if I bought a ticket to St. Jude and I said, ‘yeah’ and he said, ‘well I think you just won a home,'” Weidner said.

While touring the home for the first time, Weidner was amazed with the quality of work, the floors, and large windows.

“It’s exquisite. It is just gorgeous. The people who have come together to put this Dream Home together are amazing. It’s fabulous,” she said.

This is Weidner’s second year participating in the drawing. She said her daughter’s sorority worked closely with St. Jude and it’s one of the reasons why she and her husband support the charity.

“Never ever dreamed that we would ever win. I think that’s one of the reasons that we do it is just because we know we are helping. We just want to contribute to the cause,” she said. “It’s just knowing the amount of people who put this together to help those kids.”