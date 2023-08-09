WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Adele, who is considered stable in her fight against a rare cancer thanks to St. Jude, was able to pick out furniture and accessories at Ashley for a room in the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.

Adele says she had fun picking out a bedroom set and that the bed is her favorite.

“It’s cute and comfy,” said Adele.

Melissa, Adele’s mom, says it is nice for her daughter to be a part of something fun instead of being poked and prodded.

“I mean, Adele is such a fireball. She has such a personality. She is always talking about redoing her own room, so this is kind of the best of both worlds because she gets to come have a blast, pick out really cool stuff, have an amazing time, and it’s for the best cause,” said Melissa.

Melissa said Adele does not discriminate against any color. She chose pink bedding.

“She’s running around jumping on beds, picking out pillows, and getting to do all this really fun stuff,” said Melissa.

When it comes to reserving a ticket for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, Melissa says to do it.

“There’s not only the Dream Home … I mean there’s so many great options to win,” said Melissa. “Look at our family, we have MRIs, we have lab draws, we have medications, we have EKGs, we have vision, endocrinology, all of that. That’s where your $100 ticket is going. To cover those things so that Adele can be happy and healthy and have fun in the Ashley Furniture Store.”

For more information about the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home and to reserve a ticket, click here.