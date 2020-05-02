St. Jude providing kids once in a lifetime opportunities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Only days remain in the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, where your $100 ticket puts you in the drawing for the state-of-the-art dream home in northeast Wichita.

The cost of your ticket goes directly to patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and their families, who will never see a bill for the child’s cancer treatment.

St. Jude provides once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for their patients, with one patient in the national spotlight last week.

Fletcher Rollins, a 12-year-old patient from Cleveland, got to announce the NFL draft pick for his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns. Rollins gave a shout-out to his providers at St. Jude before the announcement of draft pick Jedrick Wills, an offensive tackle from Alabama.

“While my journey with cancer has been hard, I cannot say enough about St. Jude. The doctors and staff are amazing and they’ve taken such good care of me. And now back to the Browns pick. Go Browns,” Rollins said.

Fletcher was first diagnosed with a very rare brain cancer in July 2019 and was immediately referred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where he underwent surgery to remove the tumor, followed by a series of proton therapy and chemotherapy treatments.

He successfully completed treatment in March 2020 and is now back home near Cleveland with plans to return to St. Jude for checkups.

