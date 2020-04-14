Take a tour of the St. Jude Dream Home

Welcome to the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home (photo courtesy Nies Homes)

On behalf of everyone at KSN, we are excited to once again share with you the opportunity to help in the fight against childhood cancer! We ask you to join us in the 5th Annual Wichita St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, in our mission to raise over $1,350,000 for the kids of St. Jude!

The virtual tour for the 2020 Wichita St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is coming… We can’t wait for our viewers to see the beautiful house, built by Nies Homes. Visit dreamhome.org or call 800-834-5760 to get your ticket today and stay tuned to get your virtual tour!

JUST ANNOUNCED: Anyone who reserves a ticket by May 13 will be eligible to win the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home AND a $10,000 shopping spree at Ethan Allen.