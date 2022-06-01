WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is today!

It is not too late to buy your ticket for a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets are being sold until 3 p.m. or when they sell out.

Buy your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket(s) now by calling 800-834-5760 or going online.

Tune into KSN News 3 all day long as we announce the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and other prizes.

Tune into Kansas Today from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KSN News at 12 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Other prizes being announced include:

Tickets On Sale Prize — a $2,500 gift card to Ultra Modern Pool & Patio

Early Bird Prize — a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL, courtesy Hatchett Hyundai

Open House Prize — $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Homestore

$2,500 VISA gift card

The St. Jude Dream Home was constructed by Nies Homes and is located in the Talia community at 151st and Maple St.

The St. Jude Dream Home has an estimated value of $597,000.

The brand new 3,700 square foot home features the following:

Four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath

Private office off entry

3-car garage and outdoor covered patio

Large laundry room

Finished basement with large flex space for easy home personalization

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.