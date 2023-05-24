WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We are three weeks away from this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kick-off.

It is when ticket reservations begin. They are $100 for a chance to win the home and other prizes.

The money raised goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

This year’s home is valued at $660,000. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and is 3,300 square feet. The house is in the Freestone development near 21st and 143rd Street East.

Each year, Kansans step up to support the cause.

“It’s just incredible that we can take what we do on a daily basis for work and turn it into amazing funds that will hopefully help someday end childhood cancer,” said Kayce Martin, Nies Homes.

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale on June 14 at 5 a.m.

It is the eighth year KSN has partnered with St. Jude’s Research Hospital and Nies Homes.

More information on how to reserve your ticket will come next month.