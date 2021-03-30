Ticket reservations for Wichita St. Jude Dream Home begin Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ticket reservations for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home in Wichita begin Wednesday.

One lucky person will win a brand new home worth $640,000. The home is located at 151st and Maple in the Talia community.

The home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, and outdoor living spaces. It is 3,900 square feet. Nies Homes is constructing the home.

The ticket not only puts you in running for the grand prize, but there are lots of others prizes. The drawing for the home and all others prizes will be held on May 26.

Click here for more on the 2021 Wichita St. Jude Dream Home. Every ticket helps St. Jude kids with cancer and families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.