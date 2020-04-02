Wichita patient wows St. Jude hospital staff with style, attitude

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eight-year-old Ryder from Wichita is known for wowing staff at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital when he goes every six months for his check-ups for a non-cancerous brain mass.

Ryder chooses to wear a suit and tie to his check-ups.

“It makes me not feel as sick you feel sometimes like when you’re sick you don’t want to feel sick,” Ryder tells KSN.

It’s that distinct sense of style that makes Ryder the perfect junior designer for our 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. With his mother, Laura, by his side, Ryder hand-picked some of the furniture and fixtures from Ethan Allen that will stage the St. Jude Dream Home.

He selected wall pieces that resemble feathers and a rug that reminds him of a bow-tie design.

“I like that one, the way you can see inside of it, and I like that one because it’s bumpy,” Ryder said while picking out a lamp.

Ryder’s journey to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis began in 2017 when he was only six years old. His parents discovered Ryder was bumping into things around the house and took him for an eye exam.

An eventual MRI revealed a mass on his brain. Within a day, Laura says the family was pointed in the direction of St. Jude.

“We had only lived with this diagnosis for 24 hours but our whole world was turned upside down in our whole entire family,” Laura said.

Ryder received treatment for the non-cancerous mass at St. Jude and the family headed back to Kansas. Within three months, the tumor started growing back.

Ryder now goes every six months for check-ups at St. Jude.

His choice to dress up rivals the style of St. Jude CEO, Dr. James Downing.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital CEO Dr. James Downing with Ryder.

KSN asked Laura what the hospital means to her family.

“It gives us hope. It gave us Ryder back,” Laura said.

