Stolen vehicle runs into a house

“We just heard a big commotion out front we always check it out.” Neighbor Bob Fifes says he alerted the owners of the house someone had crashed into their garage. Fifes says this type of activity isn’t normal for their neighborhood.

“We’ve been here for over 25 years and it’s been pretty calm.” added Fifes But yesterday at around nine at night, police say three people in a stolen car led police on a chase, hitting a curb on Gilbert causing them to lose control and run into the house .

“And totaled her car and ran into the neighbors car also.” Said Fifes leaving three cars totaled and the owners without a place to stay.

“Oh they came over to our house for a while and then the fire department and police came and said they can go over red cross.”

The suspects also hit a power pole, leaving the affected family without electricity, as their cars were taken by a towing company.