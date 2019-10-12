The Kansas African American Museum chronicles Black Wichita in new exhibition

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas African American Museum invites the curious to journey back in history along Water Street in the Main Gallery showing of its new three-part series – Defining Black Wichita: 1870s-1930s.
Defining Black Wichita, curated by TKAAM Curator Paris Cunningham, is a three-part exhibition series chronicles the evolution and progression of the African American community in Wichita. Part one features Wichita’s West End District’s Black Belt Beginnings from the 1870s through the 1930s.
Ever wonder about life for African American’s during Wichita’s earliest days, especially on Water Street? TKAAM’s October Senior Wednesday event, “Revisiting Water Street,” features Dr. Jay Price, WSU History Department.
Director, and one of the authors of Images of America: African Americans of Wichita, Dr Price is TKAAM’s guest presenter Wednesday October 16 at 1:30 p.m.
The exhibition runs through November 30.
“Each showing within the Defining Black Wichita series depicts the education, social endeavors, religion, and businesses that enlivened and continues to invigorate the African American community, a hallmark in the greater city of Wichita during (approximately) 50-year time periods over a 150-year span.Denise Sherman, Executive Director, The Kansas African American Museum
