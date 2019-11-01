The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center collects donations for veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is looking out for veterans in need of warm clothing and personal products during the cold season, and they need your donations.

The Voluntary Services Clothing closet at the medical center sees about 8-10 veterans every day during the winter season, a sharp uptick from Spring which averages closer to 2-3 veterans per day.

The veterans are given assorted warm clothing, and personal hygiene products needed to get them through tough times and cold weather.

“The purpose of the closet is to provide any of the basic necessities that a veteran may need,” said Eva Gergely, Volunteer Service Chiefs at Dole VA Medical Center. “So we provide anything from hygiene items all the way to clothing items to get them through the month.

The items they center says they need the most are warm outwear for veterans that often walk to their appointments in the cold, or to conduct personal business and go to work .

Below is a complete list of items the center says you can donate to help a veteran in need.

CLOTHING ITEMS Warm coats Sweatshirts Sweatpants Thermal underwear Men’s underwear Beanies Winter hats Scarves Gloves



PERSONAL ITEMS Body wash Shaving razors Shaving cream Toothbrushes and toothpaste Nail clippers and nail file Hair brushes and combs Deodorant Toilet paper Laundry pods



“We just appreciate the Wichita Community for supporting our veterans, and they appreciate as well every time they come in,” says Gergely. “They’re very grateful to have this resource, because many of them don’t have the resource to go to.

If you would like to donate items, you can take them to the Dole VA Medical Center Voluntary Services room in building 29 room 151 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations even come with a tax receipt if you want one.

Community partners or any donor can make a donation online at the VA website through e-donation. If you would like to send checks, send them to The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center with checks made out to “VAVS” and “Comfort items for clothing closet” in the memo line.