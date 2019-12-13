Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

The Salvation Army gifts bikes, toys and food vouchers to 4,000 families

Community

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With less than two weeks until Christmas, The Salvation Army is crossing items off some kids’ wish lists.

Thursday morning, the non-profit handed out bikes, toys, and food vouchers to nearly 4,000 families.

“In the application process, when they come in, they say that my child or we need…,” said Major Jim Curl, Salvation Army City Commander. “They share the information on what they need specifically, and then we shop for those particular gifts so that that individual will get what is on their Christmas list.”

The Angel Tree Gift distribution continues Friday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories