The Salvation Army gifts bikes, toys and food vouchers to 4,000 families

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With less than two weeks until Christmas, The Salvation Army is crossing items off some kids’ wish lists.

Thursday morning, the non-profit handed out bikes, toys, and food vouchers to nearly 4,000 families.

“In the application process, when they come in, they say that my child or we need…,” said Major Jim Curl, Salvation Army City Commander. “They share the information on what they need specifically, and then we shop for those particular gifts so that that individual will get what is on their Christmas list.”

The Angel Tree Gift distribution continues Friday.

