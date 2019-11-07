The Stuff the Box campaign begins taking donations for

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A donation campaign for families who have fallen victim to domestic violence has begun, and thousands of men, women, and children need your donations.
Catholic Charities is kicking off their Stuff the Box campaign to help victims of domestic violence. The campaign runs November 4-15, and you, area business, and schools are encouraged to help.
Anything donated will be used to support “Harbor House” family shelter. Officials say that any basic hygiene items are needed, as well as laundry soap, dish-washing detergent, in addition to clothing.
You can drop off items at Catholic Charities on at 437 North Topeka, as well as at boxes located at these businesses:
- Emeli Kate Salon
- Garden State Bank
- Wheat State Insurance Group
And these schools:
- All Saints Catholic School
- Resurrection Catholic School
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School
- St. Joseph Catholic School
- St. Jude Catholic School
If you would like to organize a collection drive at your business, church, school or organization, it is not too late to pick up donation boxes. Please call Catholic Charities at 316-264-8344, ext. 1262.
