The Stuff the Box campaign begins taking donations for

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A donation campaign for families who have fallen victim to domestic violence has begun, and thousands of men, women, and children need your donations.

Catholic Charities is kicking off their Stuff the Box campaign to help victims of domestic violence. The campaign runs November 4-15, and you, area business, and schools are encouraged to help.

Anything donated will be used to support “Harbor House” family shelter. Officials say that any basic hygiene items are needed, as well as laundry soap, dish-washing detergent, in addition to clothing.

You can drop off items at Catholic Charities on at 437 North Topeka, as well as at boxes located at these businesses:

Emeli Kate Salon

Garden State Bank

Wheat State Insurance Group

And these schools:

All Saints Catholic School

Resurrection Catholic School

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School

St. Joseph Catholic School

St. Jude Catholic School

If you would like to organize a collection drive at your business, church, school or organization, it is not too late to pick up donation boxes. Please call Catholic Charities at 316-264-8344, ext. 1262.