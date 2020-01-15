They killed her best friend: fiancé now asks for justice after hit-and-run took Marine’s life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A Wichita family searching for answers tonight two days after their loved one was killed in a hit and run crash on Kellogg. Police say Lamont McClary’s motorcycle stalled and was hit by an s-u-v. The driver of the car took off. Tonight McClary’s fiance speaks to KSN News about the Marine.

“Whenever we would go out to the store, he would always be such a child it was the best thing ever,” said McClary’s fiancé Nancy Pérez.

Nancy Pérez met Lamaont McClary when he was 20 years old. Since then she says it was love at first sight.

“He always put everyone else’s feelings before him. He would always try to make everyone feel better,” added Pérez. Which is why she can’t believe he is gone.

“I started panicking so I called my mom and she didn’t want to tell me over the phone so she had someone that was in Topeka with me tell me,” said Pérez.

Authorities confirmed to Pérez’s mother that McClary’s body was on Kellogg and this bike was the one hit by the s-u-v.

“He was such a sweetheart,” added Pérez.

A tragedy that she hopes other drivers can avoid with some simple advise.

“If you do see them pull over, ask them if they’re okay, if they are just on the side of the road like he was,” said Pérez.

McClary was a Marine and his dad is now trying to find help and make sure his son gets the funeral services he deserves.

LATEST POST: