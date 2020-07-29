Two Kansas brothers reunited after 10 years apart

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A pair of Kansas brothers are back together again after being apart for more than a decade.

“I kind of feel happy with my brother here. I am happy I find him online,” said Angel.

Angel, 15, Ronnie, 16, and their younger brother were left at a police station about 10 years ago, according to their adoptive father Ben Stauble.

“The mother dropped them off and said, ‘I am done. I can’t deal with them anymore,'” said Stauble.

The boys then entered the foster care system. Stauble said the state split the brothers up because of several issues including anger problems.

“Both boys have special needs. They have intellectual disabilities as well as emotional disabilities and physical disabilities,” Stauble said.

For the next few years, Angel and Ronnie bounced around from home-to-home. Angel was eventually adopted by Stauble and Shelley Louthan, his teacher, when he was in elementary school.

“I knew he needed somebody and I wanted it to be me. I just had a connection with him and I wanted to take care of him,” said Louthan.

Louthan and Stauble worked with Angel, a group of doctors and therapists to help him deal with his aggression as well as treat him for Cerebral palsy.

“We were able to get him to a point where he wasn’t aggressive anymore, so the physical aggression we are almost going on two and a half years of being aggression free towards other people,” Stauble said.

In February of 2019, Stauble said Angel started asking about Ronnie.

“We were sitting around and Angel says you know, ‘I miss my brother. I want to know what’s up with my brother,'” Stauble explained.

The family did a quick search online. Within minutes, Angel found Ronnie’s profile and video on adoptkskids.com.

“Angel watched it over and over and over and over. Ben immediately emailed to say we want to adopt him,” explained Louthan.

Several weeks later, Angel and Ronnie met at a Topeka bowling alley. It was the first time they had seen each other since they were split up in foster care.

“I was feeling excited to see my brother, my real brother,” said Ronnie.

Soon after that, Ronnie and Angel started meeting up for regular visits. Ronnie eventually moved in with Angel and his parents.

A judge made Ronnie’s adoption official on July 23, 2020. Stauble said it was a momentous day for the boys and their family.

“It’s such a beautiful, beautiful relationship, so I am extremely happy for them because now they have their family back again,” Stauble said.

“I am going to be apart of the family now,” Ronnie said.

“I am very happy!” Angel said.