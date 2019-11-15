Unveiling of sketches and renders of Riverfront Legacy Master plan

The public will get to see the preliminary design for the Riverfront Legacy Master plan

Thursday night’s meeting featured three design concepts. One involves re-purposing century two and the others recommend doing away with it altogether. You can get a closer look at the designs above.

