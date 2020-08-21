USD 259 opts for mostly remote learning plan: What parents need to know

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 259 Board of Education approved onsite classes and remote learning for students pre-K through fifth grades and remote classes for students sixth through 12th grades Thursday evening.

Parents in the community have reached out with many of their questions about whether or not their student will receive a device, how devices will be collected by parents, how to access the internet if they don’t have a connection at home, and more.

Will every student receive a device to work remotely?

Every Wichita Public School student will be provided with a computer. All Pre-K through grade 12 students will receive a modern computing device (tablet or laptop) that supports MySchool Remote or Education Imagine Academy. The district has enough units on hand for students that need them immediately. An order of 16,000 additional units has been placed by USD 259 and is expected to arrive in the next month.

How will devices be distributed?

Individual schools will have an onsite deployment plan in place that will allow parents to sign up, attend a short orientation, and leave with a device and Wi-Fi hotspot for their students.

Will every student have a device by the first day of school on September 8th?

Students who need units the most will receive them as soon as possible out of the stock of devices the district currently possesses. Shipments of new units will arrive in waves through September until October.

Is using the USD 259 provided device required if my student has one at home?

Students with personal devices should be able to access learning portals through their own setup, but the device provided by USD 259 is preferred as it will be equipped with proprietary software, necessary learning tools, security software, and ways to track the device in the event of loss or theft.

How will those without internet service at home work remotely?

Computing units provided by USD 259 will be paired with Wi-Fi hotspots and some will be equipped with 4G LTE for stable internet connection.

Will assistance be provided to parents to help navigate the technology involved with remote learning?

Parent University is the onboarding service provided to assist parents with troubleshooting and other technical questions or concerns they may have while setting up their student’s devices. The district says it will provide more resources as parents bring them more questions.

What will be the remote learning approach for IEP and students with disabilities?

Realizing each student is different, and so is every disability, the district is discussing whether or not some special needs students will attend classes on-site for services beyond those that can be offered remotely with technology.

For more details, information is listed at the USD 259 website.

LATEST STORIES: