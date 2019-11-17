USD 259 program unveil special tipi at Mid-America All-Indian Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A school districts Native American program unveiled a special project today that illustrates the way of life of plains Indians.

The Mid-America All-Indian Center was the location of the unveiling of the WPS Native American Indian Education Program special tipi.

Wichitans got their first look at an authentic buffalo hide tipi, made with 15 buffalo hides, exactly like the ones used by Native Americans that lived in Kansas hundreds of years ago.

Native American Indian Education Program Assistant, Veronica Gillette said at the event, “Another reason our tipi is so special to us here in Wichita is that we are in the plains, and the plains Indians did use tipis. They were nomadic, so they would move with the buffalo. They would use these tipis to live in.

The tipi took over a year to make. The tipi was put on display after a blessing ceremony.