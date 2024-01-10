AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ray Brown grew up in tiny Brainerd, Kansas and later, he lived in Potwin for over 45 years. In between, he joined the Navy at the age of 19 and served as a Seabee during two tours to Vietnam in the late 1960s.

North of the Augusta city water tower, in a quiet neighborhood, Ray Brown flips through an old photo album. He talks about how he was drafted by the Army and prepared to go to Vietnam.

“I figured I was in the Army for sure and ended up with the Seabees and went there twice anyhow,” said Brown.

Brown requested a switch to the U.S. Navy, where he was assigned to be a Naval Seabee.

“It was the best fit for me. I’m not sorry about that at all. In fact, if I had to do over again, I would enlist in the Seabees,” he said.

Following boot camp, Brown trained for several months in the States before leaving for Vietnam in ’67. His battalion was sent to a Seabee base at Red Beach Da Nang, where he worked in an electrical shop.

“We worked on rewinding motors, doing wiring, and power like generators and welders,” Brown said. “We had a rocket attack, but luckily, none of them hit in our camp. They hit right outside.”

Brown’s first tour lasted eight months. He was sent back for a second tour, this time as part of an advance party battalion in Chu Lai.

“I was assigned to A Company in charge of their generators, welders, anything electrical in A Company,” Brown continued. “And then I was there for a while, and then I got sent up to Dang Ha, which is right on the DMZ. At that time, we were the northernmost unit in Vietnam.”

“We were running a rock crusher up there, and I was in charge of generators. Plus, we did our own security there too. I guess that’s where I got probably got Agent Orange. When they went in there, and they sprayed and killed everything, and we had built our camp in there,” he explained.

The Agent Orange caused Brown a lifetime of ailments. He still lives with the effects today.

After nine months in Chu Lai and Dang-Ha, Brown’s battalion was sent back home in 1969.

Brown, who now lives in Augusta, says he has mostly good memories of his days in the service.

“Yeah, I think about it. I think of my buddies and my friends I had. I still keep in contact with a couple of them,” he said.

He’s also very proud to be a Seabee.

“I’d recommend the Seabees to just about anybody. I mean, they’ve got so many trades they can teach you,” Brown said.

Brown wears a worn-out Seabees ring. He’s had it for over 50 years.

“It was an honor. An honor to serve in the Seabees. It was kind of a unique group.”

Brown’s father also served in the Navy. In addition, six uncles on his mother’s side all served at the same time! Four were in the Navy, and the other two in the Army.

He and his wife, Mary, have been married for 55 years.

