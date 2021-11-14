Community greets returning Honor Flight veterans with a patriotic show of support

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When a Kansas Honor Flight returns to Wichita after taking veterans to see the war memorials in Washington, the veterans learn that the trip did not end with the landing of the plane.

As veterans returned on Nov. 5, they found the experience continues as they disembarked and made their way through Eisenhower National Airport.

They were met by a crowd of people waving the Stars and Stripes and holding “Welcome Home” banners. The patriotic show included a color guard, music and speeches.

The veterans say it is a memorable conclusion to what had already been the trip of a lifetime.

To learn more about the program, click on Kansas Honor Flight.