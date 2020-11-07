Five brothers make it home from World War II

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Imagine what it was like for the thousands of mothers and fathers to send their sons to WWII.

Now, consider what it must have been like for those who had more than one son go to war.

Dennis Wallick takes great pride in flying the stars and stripes at his home.

“You show your freedom by showing your flag,” Wallick said.

Wallick says he realizes freedom doesn’t come free or without great sacrifice.

“I call them the band of brothers,” Wallick said.

The Wallick boys were brothers in arms and in life.

“My dad and his four brothers all U.S. Army,” Wallick said.

All five of them served in WWII.

“That’s kind of unheard of back then and probably still now,” Wallick said.

He said it all started, when the oldest John, better known as Spike, signed up to be a soldier.

“All five wanted to serve their country,” Wallick said.

He said since the brothers were so close, the younger four followed their big brother’s lead.

“Let’s do this, we’ve got to do this,” Wallick said.

Wallick’s father Jess was an infantryman, and also put his mechanic skills to work during the war.

“That’s pretty much all I have left is the memories, some pictures,” Wallick said.

He also has some medals his father earned, and the flag that draped the veteran’s casket.

“They all did their job, and it’s just nice to be a part of that, this is kind of my legacy, I just appreciate it so much, that they all served, served their country,” Wallick said.

He said his grandmother was always so proud of her band of brothers.

“She thanked God to bring them all back home, every single one,” Wallick said.

He said Old Glory honors them, and all those who wear the uniform.

Wallick is also very proud of his two stepsons, who served, and his son-in-law, who spent 25 years in the military.

No surprise here, they were all Army.

