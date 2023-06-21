WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Inspired by his father — a World War II B-29 engine mechanic — Warren Applegate dreamed of becoming an army pilot one day.

On June 3, 1967, Applegate would serve as a helicopter pilot with the 254th Med Detachment (or “Dust-Offs” as they were called). Applegate says on a daily basis, he would fly three to four rescue missions within a 100-mile radius of south Vietnam.

“It was nerve-wracking because they were shooting at us … and it was a tight landing zone,” he said.

On July 12, 1957, about a month into his time in Vietnam, Applegate and the 254th were called to evacuate soldiers from two companies in the Tay Ninh province under intense enemy fire. The fight made it close to impossible to secure a landing zone.

“I landed in a landing zone, and the ground troops for the U.S. call over, ‘You’re in the wrong spot,’ and the aircraft manager, he says, ‘Get over there,'” he said.

Unphased, the young warrant officer piloted through the chaos.

“I picked it up, and I hovered it as fast as I could — we took three rounds on the way over,” Applegate said.

He and his co-pilot were able to evacuate the most severely wounded soldiers, but Applegate knew he could go back for more.

“And [we] landed, and we shut the helicopter down because it had taken a round through a control tube and got a new helicopter and came back out and flew for 13 more hours,” he said.

Applegate flew back not once but twice to the same landing zone — successfully evacuating four more wounded men. His bravery earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross: the highest honor given for extraordinary achievements in flight.

“The colonel pinned it on my military uniform,” he said. “There’s a picture of him doing it … I was happy.”

But Applegate’s fight was far from over. In March 1968, during the Tet Offensive, Applegate would be shot while taking off north of Na Trang.

“Rockets and mortars started coming in,” he said. “And the grand chief shot a flare off, and the parachuters started to come down into our rotor system … we took off … I got shot in the right arm and the right leg.”

His co-pilot took over the controls and flew both of them back to safety.

“I got out, and I walked into the hospital, holding my arm, and said, ‘Doc, I have a million-dollar wound,’ he said, ‘You’ve got two — look down, and I went, ‘Oh, I’m bleeding there, too!'” Applegate said.

Although his time in Vietnam was over, he would serve in the Army for three more years — forever proud to have served with the 254th Dust-Offs.

“I’m a survivor … it’s a good service,” Applegate said.

Back in the United States, he would train hundreds of warrant officer candidates, including General Patton’s son. Applegate would then join the National Guard in Arizona, where he continued to fly helicopters.

