Kansas Veterans and Family Reunion slated for June 18-20 at El Dorado Lake

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The 33rd Kansas Veterans and Family Reunion is slated for June 18-20.

The event will be held at El Dorado State Lake Veterans Point.

It will feature live music, a USO show, a flyover, food trucks, kayaks, lots of vendors, fireworks, games, service organization information and more. There will also be a special area just for the kids.

“We are the only family-oriented reunion in the United States,” Marine Ben Mitchell said.

The event will feature the 8th Annual KVFR Car Show on Saturday.

Veterans and their families of all services and times of war are encouraged to attend.

“They have to know what you feel, and the only way to do that is through this reunion,” Mitchell said.

Organizers invite all to come out and show support for veterans.

Concerts are slated for Friday and Saturday nights.

Friday: Math Mitch and the Availables and Chronic Audio

Saturday: Sunshine Trucking and Crazy Heart and ICT Rock Girl

A $5 wristband will be good for all three reunion days.

For more information, click here or find them on Facebook.