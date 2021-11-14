Kansas veterans take part in wreath-laying ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Honor Flight has now made it possible for 5,000 veterans to go to Washington to see the monuments that stand in their honor and honor the fallen.

Four Kansas Vietnam veterans were recently part of a long-standing tradition, as they placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

The veterans also watched the elaborate changing of the guard at the Tomb.

It’s been 100 years since the guns went silent in World War I, and the Tomb became the final resting place for our country’s unidentified heroes.

Since then, the Tomb has been dedicated to many other soldiers from later wars.

Some of the veterans say Arlington National Cemetery was the highlight of the entire trip.

“People who are buried there and served our country in various ways, and then to be there with the guys who also served our country and are still with us, and that is the culmination of the trip,” Kansas Honor Flight President Mike Vancampen said.

For the first time in nearly 100 years, people were allowed to walk on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza on Nov. 9 and 10. It was part of the centennial commemoration.