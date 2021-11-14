Kansas veterans visit the Korean War Memorial during a time of transition

Veteran Salute

Photojournalist Nicholas Kieffer

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When the last Kansas Honor Flight of 2021 was in Washington, the veterans and other visitors noticed some significant changes are happening at the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

The Wall of Remembrance is under construction and will soon include the names of the 36,000 Americans and 7,100 Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) who gave their lives in service during the Korean War.

The funding for the wall has already been raised, and construction began in March. The new addition is set to open in the summer of 2022, with a dedication ceremony set for July 27.

