WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When Angie Gault was deployed to Operation Desert Storm in 1991, she had to say goodbye to her 5-month-old daughter. Just one of the sacrifices she made during her 32-year Naval career.

Gault grew up in Pennsylvania. Her father is a Korean War-era U.S. Navy veteran, and her brother also served in the Navy. So, Angie knew what she was meant to do when she enlisted at age 18.

Her decorated Naval career began when she enlisted as a seaman recruit in 1975.

“I like adventure, and I was graduating from high school. I was ready for an adventure. I came from a patriotic family. So, I was ready to begin the Navy adventure,” she said.

Her adventure began with a flight to boot camp in Orlando. It was the very first flight of her life.

“Boot Camp. As my dad said, you’re glad you did it, but you wouldn’t want to do it again,” Gault said.

Her family attended Angie’s final day of boot camp.

“On graduation day, we had earned the right to march in our uniform, the uniform of the greatest Navy of the world, behind our flag,” she said. “That was one of the proudest moments I had, and my parents and my sister were there to witness it.”

After completing corpsman school, Gault was sent overseas.

“I was one of the lucky ones. My first set of orders were to Rota, Spain, and I was stationed in Rota, Spain, for two years,” she said.

After two years in Spain, Gault returned to the States and to Camp Lejeune to complete her tour. Her plan all along was to serve a tour so that she could go to college.

“I applied for the GI Bill and got accepted to the university in my home state of Pennsylvania. And during those four years of college, we were very fortunate that our college had a club for veterans, and it was the Veterans Club, and that’s where I met my husband the very first day of college. He also was a veteran,” she said.

Gault graduated with a four-year degree and became a commissioned officer and a nurse corps officer. A wedding followed, and then she gave birth to a baby girl.

“And the news on the day of her birth was ‘Saddam Hussein invades Kuwait.’ And five months later, I was deployed to Desert Storm,” Gault said. “I had to leave my newborn baby in the hands of my husband, who did a great job.”

Gault, now a combat nurse, was off to a fleet hospital in the desert of Saudi Arabia.

“And this was the first time really where mothers went to war. Where fathers had daughters in the war. And that was one of the hardest things for my dad was to say goodbye to me,” she explained. “He had tears in his eyes because fathers weren’t accustomed to sending their daughters to war.”

Her deployment lasted five months. In 1991, she returned home to a hero’s welcome in Tennessee.

Left: Angie Gault is welcomed home by her daughter (Courtesy: Angie Gault)

Right: Angie Gault holding a photo of her daughter, Anna, who is now an officer in the air force (KSN Photo)

“And when I came home, I had a welcome home. I made the front page of the paper. I came home to a parade and flag-waving and was invited to lectures. It was nice to have the support of the American people. It made a difference in that conflict,” she said.

She continued to serve in the reserves until she decided to end her Naval career after 32 years. Gault and her family moved to Wichita two years ago, and they immediately got involved with American Legion Post 4.

“So, we joined Legion 4, and that’s been taking up a lot of my time. Our Post 4 is involved in so many worthwhile activities,” she said.

Those activities include Kansas Honor Flight, Wreaths Across America, and visiting veteran’s homes.

Gault says she’s proud of her service to our country.

“I had the opportunity to serve in the best military in the best country. It made me proud. I’m proud to say I’m a veteran, and everybody knows I’m a veteran because I tell everybody,” she said. “Because not only am I proud of my service, but by letting other people know that I’m your neighbor.”

Gault says she and her husband, Bob (also a veteran), have found Wichita to be a very patriotic city with many organizations that honor veterans.

If you want to nominate a veteran for our Veteran Salute, email KSN reporter Jason Lamb at jason.lamb@ksn.com.