Remembering True Heroes

As we honor veterans and their many sacrifices, we pay tribute to those who we honored with our Veteran Salute, who passed away this year.

Bennington native Larry Crow, not only served in WWII, but also in the Korean War.

His skills in interrupting Morse Code landed him in the Navy Air Branch, where he served as a radioman.

Crow went on to log 2,000 hours in sea patrol bombers.

Loren Winders was an Army Infantryman, who saved many lives during his time in WWII, thanks to his swimming skills gained at East High in Wichita.

Because of all they endured, Tokyo Rose called the 41st Division, The Jungleleers.

After three years of fighting in the Pacific, Winders made it home, unlike so many others, including those in the foxhole right next to him during one battle.

Stephen Markley was a Marine who served in Vietnam.

He was part of a small experimental unit, that was very involved with Vietnamese military members and civilians inside the villages.

Markley was known by many in Winfield, and all across the world, as one of the characters in ‘For Self and Country’ is based off his service and life.