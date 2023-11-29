WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A small-town girl from southeast Kansas breaks out of her comfort zone and becomes a medic in the Women’s Army Corps. It was just the beginning of a lifelong association with the military.

Shirley McPhail was born on a farm near Neodesha in southeast Kansas. While attending high school, a recruiter came to visit and spoke to the students about the military. McPhail listened and decided to enlist in the Women’s Army Corps. She was directed to become a medic.

“The commander decided that that would be the best route for me to go. So, I became a medical specialist,” she said.

After graduating from eight weeks of basic training in Alabama, the shy girls from tiny Neodesha began to open up.

“When I joined the Army, after a while, my mother said that I was able to get out of my shell of being shy,” said McPhail. “I went to San Antonio to Fort Sam Houston, Texas. That was where all the medical personnel was sent for their training. It was advanced individual training.”

“So, after you graduate from your AIT, then you get your first permanent station. And my first permanent station was in Indianapolis at a base called Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana,” she continued.

McPhail was at Fort Ben for 2.5 years.

“And I received an early drop, which means I enlisted for three years, but they gave you the last six months drop. And so, I went back home. I was not happy,” she said.

So, McPhail re-enlisted for three more years of service.

“Well, I got married, and my husband at the time went to Germany. So, I was able to follow him to Germany. When I went to Germany, I was at a base called Bismarck Kaserine,” she said. “After I spent almost eight months there, then we were transferred to Grafenwöhr, which Grafenwöhr was the U.S. Army Training Center in Germany”

McPhail remained in Germany until she fulfilled her enlistment in 1975. Once again, she returned home to Neodesha, and in 1979, McPhail joined the Army Reserves.

“I started off in my Army Reserve time as a supply clerk or supply specialist. Then I met a gentleman, and he ended up moving me to Wichita, and that’s how I got to Wichita. So when I got to Wichita, I needed to find a new unit. I went to the 89th. It was called the 89th Regional Readiness Command.” she said.

McPhail ended up in the Judge Advocate General Court Office, where she worked as a legal clerk for ten years. She was also an instructor.

“I was a legal clerk. A legal specialist. So, I taught other students how to be legal specialists,” she said. “I was in different units for the whole 30 years that I was in the Army Reserves.”

McPhail’s military career began as a medic, and she filled a variety of roles in her 30 years in the reserves.

“I just like helping people, and being in the military meant a lot to me,” said McPhail. “I loved serving my country, and I would do it again if I had to.”

McPhail also worked for the Coleman Company and for Boeing for many years while serving in the reserves. Through it all, she’s maintained a lifelong connection to the military. She continues to volunteer for the Kansas Honor Flight and at the Thrift Shop at McConnell Air Force Base.

