FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Linda Fleming’s mother, Peggy Urban, was a Marine. So, when college didn’t work out, Fleming decided to enlist in the U.S. Army to serve her country.

When Fleming enlisted, women weren’t part of the U.S. Army. She actually joined the WAC (Women’s Army Corps). Fleming worked and lived in Germany and across the United States during her nine-year military career. These days, she’d love to live where she works.

“So, this is the living room of the Frank Lloyd Wright Allen House,” says Fleming as she leads a tour.

Fleming feels right at home inside Wichita’s Frank Lloyd Wright Allen House.

“This is my spot. I like it here. I love meeting the people that come through here,” she said.

Long before Fleming began volunteering as a docent at the Allen House, she was in the Women’s Army Corps, which wasn’t quite the Army. In fact, the women weren’t even given fatigues to wear.

“And at that time, women pretty much it was either nursing, something to do with food or secretarial office work. That really was our options at that time,” Fleming explained.

She already knew how to type, so she trained to be a clerk typist.

“And because I already knew how to type, I kind of got through that whole program probably in half the time as most everyone else,” Fleming said.

Fleming’s first duty assignment was at Fort Riley, Kansas, which is just what she wanted. Close to home.

“I just always remember the saying was ‘If you’re going to be one, be a Big Red 1. That was kind of Fort Riley’s motto, I guess,” Fleming said.

She was assigned to the headquarters building where the post commander worked. Evidently, she was very good at her job.

“I was the first female to get an on-the-spot promotion by the post commander,” Fleming said.

Fleming was promoted to Private First Class.

Courtesy: Linda Fleming

“I processed the initial processing for incoming officers. I was pretty much their first stop. They would come in and see me, and I would kind of give them the initial paperwork. You know, we would talk about housing. I would let them know where the officer’s club was. The initial basic information when they first arrived on post at Fort Riley,” she said.

After a year and a half at Fort Riley, she was sent to a smaller installation in Germany.

“In Germany, the Women’s Army Corps disbanded, and it became the Army. The United States Army. There was no longer a Women’s Army Corps. We now became the United States Army,” Fleming said.

Up to this point, Fleming had never fired a weapon.

“Because of that change, I had to actually qualify with an M16 rifle. And I did that in Germany. Qualified sharpshooter,” Fleming said.

Courtesy: Linda Fleming

After working in Germany for three years, Fleming was ready for a change.

“I worked for a really nice man who said, ‘Well, where do you want to go next? I’ll see what I can do for you.’ And I had never been to California, and I said, ‘I need to go to California.’ And so, he said ‘OK,’ and he helped me get assigned to the AFEEs station in Los Angeles,” Fleming said.

The Armed Forces Entrance and Examining Station. Where newly enlisted soldiers from all four branches were tested and received physicals. It was during this time Fleming received a medal.

“This is my joint service commendation medal,” she said while holding up the gold and green medals. “And I guess the special thing about this, if you will, is the only way you can get this medal is if you have been stationed with all four branches of the service.”

Fleming left the service after nine years and remained in Southern California. She met her husband in LA and got married. After ten years of dealing with LA traffic, the Flemings moved back to her hometown of Wichita.

“The table has been released for reproduction, but the chairs never have been,” Fleming said while continuing her tour of the Frank Lloyd White home.

She’s in her seventh year volunteering at the Allen house.

“I love this house. I think the city of Wichita, the state of Kansas, is so fortunate to have been somehow given this jewel that sits here in the middle of College Hill that so many people, including Wichita, doesn’t even know it’s here,” Fleming said.

Fleming says she and her husband, Al, are proud to be veterans. That wasn’t always the case, but now she sees how Vietnam veterans like Al are finally being recognized and calls it “a whole new day.”

If you want to nominate a veteran for our Veteran Salute, email KSN reporter Jason Lamb at jason.lamb@ksn.com.