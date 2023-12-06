WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Alfred Perez joined the Navy, but he never stepped foot on a ship. He was never on the ocean, either. However, he was a “busy bee” during two tours to Vietnam in the late 1960s.

After Perez graduated from Garden City High School, he worked at a local feed yard for a few months before he and his cousin enlisted in the Navy. Why did they choose the Navy? Fashion.

“Back then, bell bottoms were in. So, the Navy uniform actually had bell bottoms. And that’s why I actually went in, and he did also,” Perez explained. “In those days back in the 60s, everybody was wearing bell bottoms.”

Upon completion of basic training, Perez was designated to be a Navy Seabee.

“They sent me to school to become a diesel mechanic on heavy equipment like big dozers, scrapers, graders, and backhoes,” said Perez.

So, what exactly is a Seabee?

“A lot of people don’t know what a Seabee is. Seabees started back during World War II. The Navy needed men who could build stuff and also, if the enemy come around, be able to protect yourself,” Perez said. “Every battalion needs a mascot. Well, so how bout a bee? Because a bee is a very hard worker, and it don’t usually mess with anybody if you don’t mess with it. But the minute you start messing with it, you know what happens? You get stung.”

As soon as Perez finished “A” school, he met his battalion.

“Which was already in Chu Lai, Vietnam. That was our first tour, which was Chu Lai, Vietnam,” he said.

Perez worked the 12-hour night shift in the mechanic shop. His first tour lasted six months. Then he returned to Port Hueneme, California, for three months of military training with the Marines.

“At the Marine camp, we learned how to fire the .45, the M60, the grenade launcher and also how to throw the hand grenade,” he said.

Perez says his second tour to Hue-Phu Bai was much more intense than his first. Detachments from his battalion crushed rock and made cement for runways and heliports.

“Our battalion, which was a Seabee battalion, it consisted of equipment operators, mechanics, electricians, plumbers. So, we were basically a self-supported unit,” he said.

They built their own camp, installed generators for power, and basically constructed a small town. They even built a small church on the base. Zone of his battalion’s biggest responsibilities was maintaining the main highway, Highway 1, so supplies could get through.

“A lot of our casualties happened on the roads because they would plant tank mines, and all of us had to go out and service the heavy equipment because they couldn’t bring it all in every time it needed service. So, we had to go out there, and if needed, replace batteries or needed oil changes or fan belts or something like that,” Perez said.

Perez says his battalion wasn’t a combat unit, but they were definitely in a combat zone.

“I do have eight guys on the (Vietnam Memorial) wall. During the honor tour, I was able to find all their names on the wall,” he said.

Alfred and Rebecca Perez (Courtesy: Alfred Perez)

The U.S. Navy veteran, who never stepped foot on a ship or sailed the ocean, just returned from his Kansas Honor Flight about a month ago filled with pride.

“Well, anybody who has served, they, you can feel it. So, I have a lot of pride in our flag. When that flag is raised. You know, it means something,” Perez said.

Soon after he returned from Vietnam in 1968, Perez married his bride, Rebecca. The couple have been together for 55 years.

He also went back to work for Brookover Feed Yard in Garden City and retired from there after 46-and-a-half years.

Perez still believes the Seabees are the best outfit in the U.S. Navy.

