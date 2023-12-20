SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — When John Hooker graduated from Fairfield High School in Langdon, he had a decision to make. Wait on the draft lottery or join the service on his own.

Hooker’s father and two uncles served in the Navy during World War II, so he figured he’d follow in their footsteps.

“I just went down, joined the Navy, went home and told my dad. I said, ‘You’ll never believe what I just did’. He couldn’t believe that I just joined the Navy,” said Hooker.

Courtesy: John Hooker

After the decision was made, Hooker prepared to go over to Vietnam.

“I had a feeling I was probably gonna go there, and I figured if I had to go to Vietnam, I just as soon would rather be on a ship off the coast,” he said.

It didn’t work out that way for Hooker. He was sent to his homeport at Pearl Harbor, where he boarded the U.S.S Hassayampa and headed off on a WESTPAC to Vietnam.

“Kind of nervous. Kind of didn’t know what was going to go on. Kind of anxious and scared at the same time because, basically, that was the first time I’d ever been away from home,” said Hooker.

Once he arrived off the coast Southern tip of Vietnam in the South China Sea, Hooker was ordered to board a PBR and go inland.

“I went right up the Mekong Delta. Right up the river, taking basically Army and Marine Corps up north to where they was going to be stationed,” explained Hooker.

The PBR, or Patrol Boat, River, was a 31-foot long, fiberglass craft used to patrol the shallow waters of the Mekong Delta. Hooker mostly stayed below deck to keep an eye on the engines. He also manned the twin .50 caliber machine guns and the single .50.

PBRs were also the targets of enemy attacks.

“Just about every day that we were out on patrol, we would come under fire. Just about every day,” he said. “If we got pinned down, we had a way of calling in air support. We had what they called SeaWolf, and it was helicopters. Gunships that came in and basically just riddled the shorelines with firepower and got us out of the situation that we were in.”

Hooker was in Vietnam for 14 months.

“And the reason why I had to go past 12 months is because the guy that was going to be my replacement was killed when he come into Saigon. So, I had to wait for another replacement to come in and replace me,” he said.

Hooker returned to Pearl Harbor and hopped back aboard the U.S.S. Hassayampa for a year, where he ran turbines to transfer fuel. Then he was transferred to the engine rooms of the U.S.S. Higbee, a reserve destroyer, for two years. That was followed by another gunship cruiser, the U.S.S. Jouett. His fourth ship was the destroyer, the U.S.S. Reeves.

“And then after two years on that (U.S.S. Reeves), I went to the Decatur. In that ship I was in the A division. I worked on air conditioner refrigeration,” Hooker recalled.

Hooker completed ten years of active duty in 1979, returned to South Hutchinson, married his wife, JoAnne, and joined the reserves. He was a reservist for 16 more years!

“I was very proud to serve. I’d do it again if my body would let me,” he laughed. “But I would do it again.”

Courtesy: John Hooker

As for his civilian career, Hooker rebuilt car engines at Consolidated Manufacturing, worked as a machinist at Eaton Manufacturing, and as an assembler at Agro-Corp in Hesston.

Two of Hooker’s three stepsons, Steven and Robert, also served in the Navy.

