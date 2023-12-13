WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cody Beard describes himself as a “Midwest Mutt.”

As a child, he and his mother moved from small town to small town before settling in the Goddard School District. While in high school, he found a home in the U.S. Navy.

There was a time when he was a junior at Goddard High School that Beard thought his future was in wrestling. Those dreams were dashed when he wrecked his knee on the Wednesday before the state tournament.

When college recruiting dropped off, Beard knew he needed a change in plans for his future.

“That went from sports being my everything to, now, what am I gonna do?” Beard said. “I wish I had a really awesome reason why I chose the Navy, but they did have the best-looking uniforms. So, I went that route. Another decision, another factor in that decision was, ‘Is there a job in the military that translates well to the civilian world?'”

Beard scored well on the ASVAB test and was told he could pick any career within the Navy. He figured being a machinist mate in the nuclear Navy would give him the best opportunity at a solid civilian career.

“So, if you boiled off all of the Navy stuff. If you took me out of my uniform and just put me in that job in the civilian world, I worked in a power plant for the Navy,” Beard explained. “So, my initial training was in South Carolina. After boot camp and through Chicago, you go to nuke school in South Carolina. I stayed there for my lab tech school, but my first station, which was the U.S.S. Nimitz, was in San Diego, California.”

The U.S.S. Nimitz is the lead ship of the U.S. Navy’s Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

“You either go to a submarine or an aircraft carrier. I opted for the aircraft carrier thinking that you know, if nothing else, I could go see the sunshine,” said Beard. “But I spent so much time in the engineering that I probably saw sunshine about as much as sub guys did.”

Beard did a tour of the Persian Gulf in 2005.

“We went over there for air support, really in the whole Midwest region, Afghan region, that area. So, I got to visit a lot of cool places that I will probably never go back to,” he said.

Those places included Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Malaysia, Guam, and Hawaii a couple of times.

Beard describes his six-month deployment as the best time of his life and also the worst.

“One of the biggest things it taught me, though, is, regardless of where you live, regardless of your race, your religion, we’re all very similar,” said Beard. “We all have the same goals and aspirations for our lives. We’re all just going after the same thing. That was a great lesson. I learned that in the Navy.”

Beard learned another lesson during his U.S. Navy career.

“There’s more than service to self. You know, there’s service to something bigger. And while I was in, we weren’t necessarily fighting bad guys off the borders, but I really liked that there was a purpose for these things. And that you’re serving a bigger cause,” he said.

Just as he had planned, Beard’s Navy experience led to various civilian power plant jobs at places like Westar Energy and Sherwin Williams. Now, he’s the owner of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness.

“We’re a medical spa in east and west Wichita. We specialize in all IV therapies but in a spa setting. We also do massage and oxygen,” he said.

If you want to nominate a veteran for our Veteran Salute, email KSN reporter Jason Lamb at jason.lamb@ksn.com.