Veteran Salute: Combat Engineer helps clear the way

Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Moose Lodge in Hutchinson, Bingo canceled until further notice New Hope Christian Church, no services till March 26 Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

When a Wichita solider reported for duty in the Army, his unit was not on the deployment list.

It was 2009, the same year President Barack Obama ordered 17,000 more troops to Afghanistan, and in no time Anthony Sandoval was headed to the war.

He grew up around the military, and had an Uncle who served in the Army, so he knew what branch he wanted to join.

He said he knew the military would take care of his family.

Sandoval said the most important part of being a soldier was looking out for your comrades.

“We’d dig it up out of the ground, blow it up on the side of the road and keep moving,” Army Veteran Anthony Sandoval said.

Sandoval was deployed with the 101st Airborne.

“The road is only clear, as long as you can physically see it,” Sandoval said.

Combat engineers were tasked with clearing the way.

“If they wanted to get anywhere overseas, you have to have an engineer company, in front of them,” Sandoval said.

He said they relied heavily on technology.

“So that is why we put the ground penetrating radar in front,” Sandoval said.

He said they were looking for improvised explosive devices.

“We clear mine fields,” Sandoval said.

He drove a Husky.

“My vehicle was designed to get blown up,” Sandoval said.

It was only made for one man.

“If anybody was going to get blown up, I wanted it to be me,” Sandoval said. “Whenever someone behind me got blown up, that means I messed up on my job.”

He vividly remembers the first time he was blown up.

“I just remember looking out my window, and I was next to a big hole in the ground and I was like, oh, I just got blown up,” Sandoval said.

He was blown up three times.

“Ears ringing, concussion, and a headache, you know,” Sandoval said.

He said the pain was worth it, to know he saved so many soldiers.

“I found about thirty of them, and three found me,” Sandoval said.

He said his entire company made it home alive, but he said some continue to fight battles.

“I have some friends, I know, who are struggling,” Sandoval said.

He said he is doing better now.

Years after he returned from Afghanistan, he’s finally moving through the process to get some help through the Veterans Affairs.

“There are soldiers out there who need it more than me, or I came back with all my limbs, so it’s not really a service I wanted to take advantage of,” Sandoval said.

He said he feels like he already got so much for his service.

“I love the things the military taught me, it taught me a lot of good life lessons,” Sandoval said.

He said sometimes the enemy wouldn’t activate the explosives, until they saw U.S. troops coming.

Sandoval said they could be driving over explosives for months, and then all it takes to set them off is for them to attach a battery.

