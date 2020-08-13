Veteran Salute: Navy Retiree says he’d climb aboard again, given the chance

A Hutchinson native said he’s proud of the way the country treats military retirees.

Don Bigger said his uncles were in the Navy, so the branch seemed like a good fit to him.

It must have been the perfect place for him, because he retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer more than two decades later.

“In 1968, my draft was number 3,” Navy retiree Don Bigger said.

That’s why Bigger signed up to be a sailor.

He said there were many perks, once you survived boot camp.

“The Navy offered me welding school and some other schooling,” Bigger said.

He was sent to Vietnam, where he aboard the USS Page County.

“We’d have upkeep periods where we would make alterations, just every day, there is a lot of repair on a ship,” Bigger said.

He said that made for some serious hours.

“Sometimes there’s 32 hour days, since there’s a lot of things that can go wrong,” Bigger said.

He said that was especially the case during his time on the USS Iwo Jima.

“We carried 1200 Marines, and with 1200 Marines, they break a lot of stuff,” Bigger said.

He said the ship was a large helicopter carrier.

“The Marines would come aboard in Guam, or Okinawa, and then they would operate off of our ship, as a platform,” Bigger said.

Bigger said throughout his career he also spent time training sailors.

“Fire fighting instruction and we did damage control, we were on board ships and did training,” Bigger said.

He said the most memorable from his service, was years after Vietnam, when they were in the South China Sea, aboard the USS White Plains.

“We would pick up refugees, Vietnamese refugees, and some sad stories there,” Bigger said.

He said they were able to get them safely to Guam.

Bigger was also part of another pick up mission.

“We got that (medal) for picking up Apollo 13, on the USS Iwo Jima,” Bigger said.

They were the recovery ship for the spacecraft.

Bigger said the Navy gave him so many opportunities, as he saw so many countries, and commands.

“This is my Navy Achievement medal,” Bigger said.

For his service during Vietnam, Bigger went on the Kansas Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., now he’s really looking forward to volunteering and becoming a flight leader.

“We have the opportunity to get them to D.C., give them a good homecoming, to me it is real rewarding,” Bigger laughed. “I really like that job, it’s a good full time job.”

Spoken like a true retiree, Bigger served in the Navy, and said he’d climb back on a boat today, in a heart beat.

“If they said I could get underway tomorrow, I’d probably pack my bag,” Bigger said.

Bigger said he used his many skills, he gained in the Navy, to create some really fun things, all in his shop in the backyard.

