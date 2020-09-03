Veteran Salute: Vietnamese vet joined U.S. forces during war

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – United States Special Forces in Vietnam trained units to help with fighting the communists.

A Vietnamese man, who now calls Wichita home, was part of a special unit.

We share his story with the help of interpreter Jason Nguyen.

U.S. Special Forces, in Vietnam, trained the Mobile Strike Force Command, or MIKE Force.

Hung Ngu said he has very few photos of his time in service because if the Vietcong had ever uncovered them in his home, he would have been killed.

When you see Ngu at his employer Martin Interconnect Services, you’ll always find him in camouflage.

“He’s very proud,” Interpreter Jason Nguyen explained.

He also always wears his Vietnam hat representing a war he was part of.

Ngu said they teamed up with U.S. troops all in an effort to fight the Vietcong.

“During the war, he’s like gathering information about the enemy and helping to plan the attack,” Ngu said.

Ngu said those were special reconnaissance patrols, and they did so much more.

“He said he jumped off a helicopter and would have a parachute, so he basically got closer to the land, and jump out,” Interpreter Nguyen said.

Ngu said they often jumped in the middle of the night.

He said many of the missions were search and rescue.

He has one photo, where he is standing with American troops, just before an attack.

“In 1972, he basically, go in and rescue one of the American soldiers,” Ngu said.

He said he held on to a few photos all these years but very few other things.

“He go to jail, so Vietcong take him to jail,” Interpreter Nguyen said.

Ngu said he spent more than a year in jail.

“He got basically tortured by the Vietcong for seven days,” Interpreter Nguyen said.

Ngu said he never told the Vietcong he once fought with American soldiers.

He said he’s always been grateful for what the U.S. military did for him and his homeland.

“When the U.S. come to Vietnam, it meant a lot to him,” Interpreter Nguyen said.

Ngu now displays the U.S. flag without fear.

“He’s patriotic because he wanted to, you know, remember the thing that he did in the Army,” Interpreter Nguyen said.

If his work attire is any indication, nearly 50 years after the war, he’s still taking steps to ensure others know just how proud he is to have joined U.S. forces in the fight for Vietnam.

Ngu said he was in college when he was drafted to become part of MIKE Force.

He said he also chose to stay in the Army for a while once the Vietnam war was over.

