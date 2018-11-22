Veteran Salute: WWII veteran known for his ornery spirit Arland Richards [ + - ] Video

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - Arland Richards was just 19 years old when he received his draft letter.

He says over the years he let go of many of his memories from the war and says finding humor in life is what has kept him going.

"Around here, I've got a reputation of being ornery."

Richards is known for entertaining others.

And although life has slowed down some, Richards still has the occasional need for real speed.

"Now once you go taking that roundabout down here on 23rd Street at about 40 mph, she likes to throw you out."

You would never guess this jokester recently celebrated his 95th birthday, and the staff at Brookdale in Hutchinson had quite the surprise for him.

"They had the nerve to send some of this KU stuff!"

Not funny at all to this K-State graduate, who used the GI bill to attend college, after serving overseas.

"Our job with that was to shoot down enemy aircraft primarily."

Richards was part of the 555th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion and says his unit traveled all over Europe until the end of the war.

"They put out a lot of lead. Infantry boys used to call them meat choppers. So if they got in trouble, they would call up for one of our half trucks, and we'd go in there and try to eliminate the situation."

And he wasn't the only one from his hometown to serve.

One member of his unit went on to raise a future first lady. Arland Richards was invited by former First Lady Laura Bush to an Armistice Day breakfast at the White House.

"Her maiden name was Welch and his name was Harold Welch.

A day captured a photo proudly displayed on his wall.

He also has many other memories he spends his days scrolling through.

"I have a couple of computers in my room. It really takes up a lot of time. There's so much there to watch," said Richards.

Richards says it's always worth the time spent if you get at good laugh or two.

Richards ran a small industrial supplies business in Hutchinson for many years that he inherited from his father in 1960.