WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven seconds was the life expectancy for a Vietnam War “pole jockey” — a job hometown hero Bill Fletcher never thought he’d have.

“I mean, electronics was my worst — and then they put me in electronics anyway,” Fletcher said with a smile.

Right out of tech school at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, Fletcher would fly straight to Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, beginning a five-year-long career in military communications.

“I was working at a site to maintain the telephone system,” Fletcher said.

But it wasn’t long before Fletcher would begin his first of two rotations in Danang, Vietnam.

“The first time, it was scary,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher was classified as a “pole jockey” — a dangerous job involving climbing electrical poles to keep telephone lines running.

“The life expectancy of a pole jockey at the time was seven seconds,” Fletcher said.

Back in Guam, Fletcher worked as a “pole jockey” on a daily basis, with the additional task of fixing teletype machines.

“My clearance was top secret, crypto, at the time, which is the highest that you can get. I worked on crypto machines if they went down,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher’s last tour would take place in the Philippines, but he wouldn’t be fixing teletypes for long.

“I got called in for crypto, and I had a guard escort me into where I was going. Then he stood over me with a gun, and I said this isn’t going to work,” Fletcher said.

Instead, he taught the same class he took just a few years earlier, training electricians to become “Pole Jockeys.”

“I enjoyed that a lot — as far as the Philippines, if they asked me to go back there as a civilian, I would do it,” Fletcher said.