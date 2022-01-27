Vietnam veteran wears plenty of different hats

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While he was in college, Steven Standley had a passion for studying business, making him an excellent candidate as a yeoman. When he found himself as a quartermaster heading into the Navy, it wasn’t very long before he made the switch.

According to the Navy’s website, a yeoman is something similar to an office administrator. They handle paperwork, answer telephone communications, and various other clerical duties.

In other words, you have to wear a lot of hats.

“There was another person in the flag office,” Standley said. “He didn’t particularly like yeoman-type work, clerical-type work, but I did. So, he and I switched.”

In four years, he served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Standley did just that, wearing many different hats for many jobs, on many ships.

“I was a TAD yeoman, officers records’ yeoman, personal yeoman,” Standley said.

Standley spent long hours typing up reports for different inspections.

“A lot of times, I was up 20 hours on those readiness inspections,” Standley said.

To filing top-secret documents.

“I didn’t really read it, didn’t want to really know what it was about.”

“Cameras, I don’t think, were even allowed,” Standley said.

Standley served three separate tours of the Western Pacific Ocean as part of Carrier Division Three, serving aboard the USS Ranger, Coral Sea, and Hancock as a yeoman.

“I just felt it was a better fit for me, and I could better serve in my command by being in the office and being a yeoman, and I think I proved that,” Standley said.

Originally a World War II carrier, the USS Hancock was involved in mining Haiphong Harbor, an act that hastened the end of the Vietnam War.

“I remember them asking the question, ‘Who here doesn’t think that they could kill somebody?’ and a few of us raised our hands. He says, ‘whether you like it or not, you’re going to be part of it. You may not kill somebody, but you’re part of it,'” Standley said.

One of the biggest tasks Standley faced was keeping communications flowing for the more than 30 enlisted personnel and 20 officers of the Carrier Division Three along the coast of Vietnam.

“I enjoyed my time, you know, and my work. I really did,” Standley said. “And to be selected to be on that staff was a real privilege, I think.”

Standley would also help officers with readiness inspections on the USS Constellation, Enterprise, and Kittyhawk.