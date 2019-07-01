Volunteers repaint vandalized NoMar mural

WICHITA, KAN (KSNW) – A new mural in Wichita is getting a new paint job, and not for the right reasons.

A mural of horses on a downtown building, was vandalized recently in the Nomar district.

The mural, and others like it were meant to beautify the city and tell stories.

Unfortunately one of the volunteers who helped in the efforts today says this is not a surprise.

“It is sad but it is kind of expected. Man I grew up around here. I grew up just a few blocks from here,” says Rene Sanchez of Kansas Trusted Painting. “I have been cleaning up graffiti since I was young on my dads fence. We would wake up to tagging so it is not surprising. I just don’t know. We are going to fix it.”

The person who painted the mural will be back this Thursday and will hold a ribbon cutting to paint another mural.

Several organizations are donating paint, and anti-graffiti paint to make sure it is not vandalized again.