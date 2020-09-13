“We’ve already helped 300 percent more” : Salvation Army continues to help those in-need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Since the start of the pandemic the salvation army has continued to help thousands of Wichitans in-need. But they need more donations. KSN News spoke with major Jim curl at the salvation army about the need.

He said the Salvation Army has already helped 300 percent more people during this time of the year compared to last year. Curl said they continue to help those families who have suffered from layoffs,

medical issues and financial problems. They’re also pulling strings and helping 20 schools across Wichita by dropping off school meals and school supplies.

” It’s an amazing thing when you think about what the salvation army does because what we try to do is try to be as flexible as we can to meet whatever need might present itself at some particular time,” said Major Jim Curl with the Salvation Army.

However, the Salvation Army is in-need of payment donations during this time of the year. Curl said compared to last year the salvation army has seen a decrease in donations all around.

