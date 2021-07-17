Wichita community, WPD honor former Captain Clay Germany

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita community came together today to honor a public servant. Wichita Police Department Captain Clay Germany died from COVID-19 complication earlier this week.

Family, friends, community members, and fellow officers came together to honor the captain with one last ride.

“Life happens, and there are one of the things that’s a part of life. But a good thing we did today was celebrate his life because he was an outstanding citizen. He was a very, very valuable member of the Wichita Police Department and also this community,” said Larry Burkes, a friend of Capt. Germany.

Tune into KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. to hear from other friends and fellow officers on the fond memories they have of Captain Germany.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories