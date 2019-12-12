Wichita Family Crisis Center gets funds approved

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– This afternoon Wichita Family Crisis Center known for their help with domestic violence victims asked the commissioners for an immediate fund of 29,601 dollars for security needs.

The funding was approved with a 4-1 vote with only commissioner Jim Howell voting against it. The Executive Director of the center says the money is needed because of an increase in domestic violence cases.

” Aggravated assault are increasing or have been increasing as a result we are seeing a dramatic increase in our services.” Said Amanda Meyers

She said the money needed to help those victims had initially been set aside for safety improvements so the 29,601 dollars approved today will pay for a new security gate and other renovations.

“It’s really important to keep the location of this shelter confidential but it’s more important to keep it secure.” Added Meyers

