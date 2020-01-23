Wichita Promise Move member now worried he will be unemployed

Live Now
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– One spirit worker is waiting for word on his job. Daniel Izguerra moved to Wichita from Chicago a year ago after he was awarded with the Wichita Promise Move scholarship in October of 2018.

A scholarship that would help him get aviation work, but now at his one year anniversary he’s wondering, was it all worth it. Daniel Izguerra is a composite mechanic and has been working at Spirit for 12 months.

He had been working in Chicago painting boats and doing other freelance jobs when he learned about the “Wichita Promise Move”, a scholarship that would help him relocate to Wichita and start training at WSU Tech.

“Promise Move what it guarantees a place to stay and a money for food and things during the duration of the course. Then they guarantee you an interview with the manufactures like Textron, Beechcraft and Spirit,” said Izguerra .

Daniel was excited to move to Wichita to start his new career. Wichita promise Move, helps pay for tuition and fees, credentials, career training and moving expenses.

However, he knows he’s not very high on the seniority list and believes he could loose the opportunity he moved here to begin.

” It’s a little nerve wrecking knowing your only source of income from which you moved from another city to here is disappearing, it’s very worrisome,” said Izguerra .

Now he is waiting for the call to see whether or not he will be laid off. If he is, he says he will probably become self-employed.

